Extremely simple CSS font embedding
SpeedFont lets you declare fonts on your site without having to manually import them.
<script src="https://speedfont.com/api?key=ddwjOIwqejioJ"></script>
SpeedFont lets you declare fonts on your site through CSS without having to manually import them.
It's completely free to use and you can send as many requests as you like.
Click on 'Get Code Snippet' to get your code
Paste this right before </body> in your document
To use a font, simply declare it like you normally would in CSS.
font-family: Bungee Shade
You can also use JavaScript/jQuery.
$("h1").css("font-family", "Bungee Shade");
You don't have to declare fonts with capitalization of each word.
font-family: bUNGee ShaDE
There are a ton of other fonts available. Click on 'Font list' to see them all.
