SpeedFont lets you declare fonts on your site through CSS without having to manually import them.

It's completely free to use and you can send as many requests as you like.

Click on 'Get Code Snippet' to get your code

Paste this right before </body> in your document

To use a font, simply declare it like you normally would in CSS.

font-family: Bungee Shade

You can also use JavaScript/jQuery.

$("h1").css("font-family", "Bungee Shade");

You don't have to declare fonts with capitalization of each word.

font-family: bUNGee ShaDE